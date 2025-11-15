Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 38,469 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. $TRTX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. CWM LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a current ratio of 166.64. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citizens Jmp cut TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

