KBC Group NV Acquires 2,770 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,866.19. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,703,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4%

MPWR opened at $920.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $954.65 and a 200-day moving average of $812.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.