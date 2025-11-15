Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,341 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,791,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,575,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 20.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,687,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 243,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

