6,518 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,960. The trade was a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a PE ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.