New Gold Inc. $NGD Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,328 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 758.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 113,771 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGD opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

