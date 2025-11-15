Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $569,000 Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.Huntsman’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

