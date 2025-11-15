Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

NYSE EAT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

