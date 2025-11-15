SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 287.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 504.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $207,421.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,116.83. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

