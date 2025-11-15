Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

