iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

