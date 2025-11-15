Apple Inc. $AAPL is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.84. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

