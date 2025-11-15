Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.84.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

