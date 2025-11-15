Analyzing Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) and Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT)

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) and Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Cheche Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.7% of Health In Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cheche Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Health In Tech and Cheche Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health In Tech N/A N/A N/A Cheche Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health In Tech 1 0 0 1 2.50 Cheche Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Health In Tech and Cheche Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Health In Tech currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Health In Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health In Tech is more favorable than Cheche Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health In Tech and Cheche Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health In Tech $26.69 million 3.38 $1.13 million $0.02 80.00 Cheche Group $475.82 million 0.14 -$8.52 million ($0.11) -9.01

Health In Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheche Group. Cheche Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health In Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Health In Tech beats Cheche Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc. offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc., formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

