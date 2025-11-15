Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.7%

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

BEPC opened at $42.21 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,048,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

