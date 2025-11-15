Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Critical Survey

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

G. Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for G. Willi-Food International and Drinks Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G. Willi-Food International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given Drinks Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drinks Americas is more favorable than G. Willi-Food International.

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International 16.07% 15.70% 13.84% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and Drinks Americas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International $598.42 million 0.51 $19.28 million $1.87 11.86 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G. Willi-Food International has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G. Willi-Food International beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products. It also provides pineapples, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oils; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spread, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternative, condensed milk, whipped cream, yogurt, frozen pizza, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, the company offers instant noodle soup, frozen edamame soybean, freeze dried instant coffee, bagel, breadstick, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauce, corn flour, rice, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, tortilla, dried apples snacks, desert, ice cream, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, the Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, Pinukim, Emma, Better Food, Kidoos, and TenBo brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

About Drinks Americas

(Get Free Report)

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.