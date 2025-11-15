CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 6,394 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 33,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.