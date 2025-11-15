Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.