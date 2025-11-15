Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $7.70 Million in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $557.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

