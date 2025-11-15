ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after buying an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,238,000 after acquiring an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,541,000 after purchasing an additional 484,304 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $164.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

