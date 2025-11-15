Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Trupanion worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,119 in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 145.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

