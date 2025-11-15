Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.5%

STLD opened at $155.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.