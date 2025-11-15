Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $133,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.