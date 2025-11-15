International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 334,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,614,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its stake in International Business Machines by 148.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 37,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

