Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

