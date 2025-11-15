ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 533.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $379.85 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.