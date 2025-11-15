ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $255.00 price target on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

