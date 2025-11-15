ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $92,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $40,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $19,920,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.0%

Bunge Global stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Barclays raised shares of Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

