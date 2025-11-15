Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 55,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 111.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,500.80. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.