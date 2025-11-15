ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HII opened at $313.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

