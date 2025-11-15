Mayport LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mayport LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

