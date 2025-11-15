National Pension Service Purchases 6,310 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $43,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

