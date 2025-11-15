National Pension Service Buys 4,443 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,506,000 after buying an additional 751,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,056,000 after buying an additional 281,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,230,000 after buying an additional 194,860 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,300. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,304.28. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 652,618 shares of company stock worth $47,791,654 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

