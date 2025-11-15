McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $32,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $65.34 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

