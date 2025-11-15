National Pension Service Sells 18,154 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of lululemon athletica worth $35,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.21. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

