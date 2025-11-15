National Pension Service Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $531,037,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,924,000 after buying an additional 932,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,934,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,287,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.3%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

