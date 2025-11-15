National Pension Service Sells 526 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

National Pension Service lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of STERIS worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 55.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $65,435,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,308,000 after buying an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 507.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,115,000 after acquiring an additional 153,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE STE opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.23. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

