National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Biogen worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $167.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

