ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 95,899 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,953 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,818.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 90,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average of $195.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $279.61. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.94.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.