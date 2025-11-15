Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $193.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

