Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.3%

ET stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 106.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

