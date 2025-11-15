Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 126.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 28.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SouthState Bank by 22,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

SouthState Bank Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SSB opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.49.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState Bank

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.