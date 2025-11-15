ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,813 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 2.5%

SW stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

