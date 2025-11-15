ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,041 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 103.7% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $180.12.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

