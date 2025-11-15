Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,811 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $35.80 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

