Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

JBL opened at $201.45 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

