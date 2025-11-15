ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.