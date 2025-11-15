ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $253.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This trade represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.79.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

