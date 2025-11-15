ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in F5 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $234.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.17. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $227.04 and a one year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

