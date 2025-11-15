Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,876 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 77,461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHD stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

