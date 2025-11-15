Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $155,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

